Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Cuts Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) by 50.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,795 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after selling 11,969 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc's holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J. Stern & Co. LLP grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12,439.6% in the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 39,319,009 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $4,926,279,000 after acquiring an additional 39,005,451 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $2,938,892,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 303.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,429,571 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $454,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330,368 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $336,815,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 175,556,716 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $21,995,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $201,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $201,300. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks purchased 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.65 per share, with a total value of $926,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,751,103 shares of the company's stock, valued at $625,489,692.95. This trade represents a 0.15% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 10.7%

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $98.81 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $89.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.61. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $81.97 and a 52-week high of $137.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.52 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.380-1.46 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.60 EPS. Analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Abbott Laboratories's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABT. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $117.61.

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Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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