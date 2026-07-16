Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $2.58 Million Stake in Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO - Free Report) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,418 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc's holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bayban acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 100.0% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 24 shares of the technology company's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on FICO. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,650.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,400.00 to $1,950.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $1,549.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Fair Isaac from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,627.93.

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Fair Isaac Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of FICO opened at $1,205.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.29. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 12-month low of $870.01 and a 12-month high of $1,998.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,193.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,266.37.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $12.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $11.03 by $1.47. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 33.67%.The firm had revenue of $691.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.81 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 40.450-40.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 38 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO's product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

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