Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $7.09 Million Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY - Free Report) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,727 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 2,720 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc's holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $7,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $428,664,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,367,137 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $698,238,000 after acquiring an additional 274,976 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 25.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 764,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $448,265,000 after acquiring an additional 156,559 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 216,171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $110,495,000 after acquiring an additional 97,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,615,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

TDY stock opened at $624.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $626.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $623.94. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $483.02 and a fifty-two week high of $693.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.92.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.48 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 14.99%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.95 EPS. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.850-24.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 24.01 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Teledyne Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $603.00 to $614.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $677.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $694.14.

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Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies NYSE: TDY, headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California, is a diversified industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and supports sophisticated electronic systems, instruments and imaging products. Founded in 1960 by Henry Singleton and George Kozmetsky, Teledyne has grown into a multinational provider of high-performance equipment and software for commercial, scientific and government customers. Its offerings are used in markets that include aerospace and defense, marine, industrial manufacturing, environmental monitoring and scientific research.

The company operates through businesses that develop precision instrumentation, digital imaging products, engineered systems and aerospace and defense electronics.

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