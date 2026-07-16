Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Increases Holdings in Cigna Group $CI

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report) by 72.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,535 shares of the health services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 9,873 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc's holdings in Cigna Group were worth $6,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CI. apricus wealth LLC grew its holdings in Cigna Group by 715.9% during the 4th quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 9,505 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,340 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter worth $51,862,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter worth $10,617,000. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cigna Group by 1,262.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,699 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $3,084,000 after buying an additional 9,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,801 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $30,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Cigna Group from $334.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cigna Group from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Cigna Group from $371.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $337.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $338.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CI

Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of CI opened at $297.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $78.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $286.82 and a 200-day moving average of $280.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $239.51 and a 52 week high of $315.47.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.60 by $0.19. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 2.26%.The business had revenue of $68.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.74 EPS. The business's revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.350- EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cigna Group will post 30.39 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Cigna Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.45%.

Insider Transactions at Cigna Group

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 201,878 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.82, for a total transaction of $59,113,915.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 34,337 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,054,560.34. This represents a 85.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Jamie G. Kates sold 899 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total transaction of $268,450.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,368 shares in the company, valued at $707,108.48. This represents a 27.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Group Profile

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

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