Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Invests $1.60 Million in PTC Inc. $PTC

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,168 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,597,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PTC. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Palladiem LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of PTC by 2,725.0% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 226 shares of the technology company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in PTC by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 203 shares of the technology company's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on PTC from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings lowered PTC from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen raised PTC from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. Mizuho decreased their target price on PTC from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $170.00 target price on PTC in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $176.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PTC

Insider Transactions at PTC

In other PTC news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 675 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.24, for a total transaction of $106,137.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,375.96. The trade was a 7.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alice Christenson sold 816 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.82, for a total value of $118,989.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 1,265 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $184,462.30. This represents a 39.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

PTC Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $136.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.01. The firm has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.89 and a fifty-two week high of $219.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $774.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.40 million. PTC had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 41.81%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. PTC has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.650-8.900 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.240-1.780 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc NASDAQ: PTC is a global technology company that develops software and services to help manufacturers design, operate, and service physical products. Founded in 1985 as Parametric Technology Corporation, PTC pioneered parametric, feature-based CAD with its Pro/ENGINEER product (now marketed as Creo) and has since expanded its portfolio to address product lifecycle management, Internet of Things (IoT), augmented reality (AR) and industrial connectivity.

Key product lines include Creo for 3D CAD; Windchill for product lifecycle management (PLM); ThingWorx, an IoT platform for connecting devices and building industrial applications; Vuforia, an AR platform for creating immersive service and training experiences; and Kepware, a suite for industrial connectivity and protocol translation.

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