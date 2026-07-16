Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Lowers Holdings in Entergy Corporation $ETR

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc decreased its position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Free Report) by 32.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,785 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 10,431 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc's holdings in Entergy were worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 275.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 6,733 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 40.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 36,228 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,097,000 after buying an additional 10,476 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,869,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Entergy by 4.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Entergy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,225,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 10,638 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,170,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 14,182 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,560,020. This trade represents a 42.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of ETR opened at $114.33 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.75. The firm has a market cap of $52.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Entergy Corporation has a 1-year low of $82.38 and a 1-year high of $118.44.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 13.48%.The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on ETR shares. Seaport Research Partners downgraded Entergy from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets set a $123.00 price target on Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a "sector outperform" rating on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $127.00 price objective on Entergy and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $119.68.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Entergy

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation NYSE: ETR is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company's operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy's generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

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