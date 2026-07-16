Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Purchases 13,856 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. $FCN

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN - Free Report) by 59.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,144 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 13,856 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc owned about 0.12% of FTI Consulting worth $6,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 1,666.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 159 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 1,278.6% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 193 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at FTI Consulting

In other news, CFO Eun Nam bought 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $144.59 per share, with a total value of $289,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 21,592 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,121,987.28. The trade was a 10.21% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul Alderman Linton bought 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $144.04 per share, with a total value of $345,696.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 92,824 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,370,368.96. This represents a 2.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders bought 14,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,076,576 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.79% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 price objective on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $174.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

Shares of FTI Consulting stock opened at $161.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.37. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a one year low of $137.65 and a one year high of $189.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.21). FTI Consulting had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $983.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. FTI Consulting has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.900-9.600 EPS. Research analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 5th that allows the company to buyback $370.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc is a global business advisory firm providing multidisciplinary solutions designed to address complex challenges and strategic opportunities. The company's primary service offerings encompass corporate finance & restructuring, economic consulting, forensic & litigation consulting, strategic communications, and technology. These capabilities enable clients to manage financial distress, navigate regulatory environments, resolve disputes, build trust with stakeholders, and leverage data-driven insights.

In its corporate finance & restructuring practice, FTI delivers restructuring, interim management, and transaction advisory services to companies facing operational or financial pressures.

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