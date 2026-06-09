Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Raises Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 165.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,693 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after buying an additional 25,983 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc's holdings in Oracle were worth $8,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. HFM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 290.9% in the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth $28,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Oracle by 465.5% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 164 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Oracle

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Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $211.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $134.57 and a 12-month high of $345.72. The firm has a market cap of $608.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. The business had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at $604,155.51. This represents a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on Oracle from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Arete Research set a $255.00 target price on Oracle and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings raised Oracle from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Melius Research set a $160.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $268.39.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Oracle

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

See Also

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