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Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Sells 186 Shares of NVR, Inc. $NVR

Written by MarketBeat
July 17, 2026
NVR logo with Construction background
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Key Points

  • Marks Group Wealth Management cut its NVR stake by 36.5% in the first quarter, selling 186 shares and leaving it with 324 shares valued at about $2.135 million.
  • NVR reported weaker-than-expected quarterly results, with EPS of $67.76 versus estimates of $79.97 and revenue of $1.91 billion versus $2.09 billion expected; revenue also fell 21.7% year over year.
  • The stock was up 2.9% to $6,684.72, while analysts currently maintain a Hold consensus with a target price of about $7,649.33.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lowered its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR - Free Report) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 324 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc's holdings in NVR were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 133,554 shares of the construction company's stock worth $973,979,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of NVR by 34,923.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 56,738 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $413,777,000 after acquiring an additional 56,576 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of NVR by 407.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 45,572 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $332,346,000 after acquiring an additional 36,592 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter valued at $311,496,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in NVR by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,703 shares of the construction company's stock worth $296,838,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVR Stock Up 2.9%

NVR stock opened at $6,684.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5,501.01 and a twelve month high of $8,618.28. The stock's 50 day moving average is $6,298.40 and its 200-day moving average is $6,822.78.

NVR (NYSE:NVR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $67.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $79.97 by ($12.21). The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 12.93%.The company's quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $94.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 372.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at NVR

In other news, Director Michael J. Devito acquired 11 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6,699.50 per share, with a total value of $73,694.50. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 25 shares of the company's stock, valued at $167,487.50. The trade was a 78.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of NVR from $7,100.00 to $6,600.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Seaport Research Partners reissued a "sell" rating and set a $5,664.00 price objective on shares of NVR in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Weiss Ratings downgraded NVR from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised NVR from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised NVR from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $7,649.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NVR

NVR Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc is a U.S.-based homebuilding and mortgage banking company that designs, constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums. The company operates primarily through its homebuilding business and a mortgage banking subsidiary, providing financing and related closing services to its homebuyers. NVR's homebuilding activities include land development, community planning, model home sales and construction management aimed at a range of buyer demographics.

Its homes are marketed under recognizable regional brands, including Ryan Homes and NVHomes, along with other market-specific trade names, and are offered across multiple geographic markets in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for NVR (NYSE:NVR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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