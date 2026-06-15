Marnell Management LLC Acquires Shares of 173,438 NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. $NXRT

Marnell Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 173,438 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $5,220,000. NexPoint Residential Trust comprises about 2.5% of Marnell Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Marnell Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of NexPoint Residential Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,436,034 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $73,325,000 after purchasing an additional 70,310 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,298,438 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $39,083,000 after purchasing an additional 12,424 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 842,870 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $25,370,000 after purchasing an additional 298,781 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 827,052 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $24,894,000 after purchasing an additional 272,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 584,131 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $17,583,000 after purchasing an additional 9,114 shares during the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Down 0.3%

NXRT stock opened at $28.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. The company's 50 day moving average is $27.90 and its 200 day moving average is $28.65. The stock has a market cap of $729.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.55 and a beta of 1.19. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.79 and a 1-year high of $35.08.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $63.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $63.20 million. NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.30%. NexPoint Residential Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.570-2.570 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NexPoint Residential Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. NexPoint Residential Trust's dividend payout ratio is -166.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NXRT. Citigroup reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "underperform" rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. Weiss Ratings upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $27.00.

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Insider Activity at NexPoint Residential Trust

In related news, insider Matt Mcgraner acquired 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.37 per share, for a total transaction of $48,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 331,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,074,609.58. This trade represents a 0.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Richards acquired 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $37,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 30,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at $753,206.79. The trade was a 5.20% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,700 shares of company stock worth $90,777. 16.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition, leasing and management of single‐family rental homes across the United States. The company targets suburban and Sun Belt markets with favorable demographic trends, seeking to build a diversified portfolio of standalone residences that serve the growing demand for quality rental housing. By concentrating on professionally managed homes rather than multi‐family apartments, NexPoint Residential Trust aims to offer tenants the benefits of privacy and space, while generating predictable rental income for investors.

The firm’s investment strategy combines direct acquisitions of built single‐family homes with selective joint ventures and partnerships to optimize scale and geographic diversification.

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