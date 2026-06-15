Marnell Management LLC Takes Position in Warrior Met Coal $HCC

Marnell Management LLC purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 74,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,541,000. Warrior Met Coal accounts for 3.2% of Marnell Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Marnell Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Warrior Met Coal as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HCC. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 30,860 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 34,812 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,479 shares of the company's stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,085 shares of the company's stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 4,324 shares during the period. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on HCC shares. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $103.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HCC

Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance

Shares of HCC opened at $98.22 on Monday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $91.24 and its 200-day moving average is $89.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Warrior Met Coal has a 12-month low of $40.80 and a 12-month high of $110.39.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $458.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.57 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 9.36%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Warrior Met Coal's payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 20,000 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 67,775 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,455,250. The trade was a 22.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal NYSE: HCC is a leading producer of premium metallurgical coal, operating deep underground mining complexes in Central Alabama's Blue Creek and Brookwood mining districts. The company focuses exclusively on the extraction and sale of high-grade hard coking coal, a critical raw material used in steel production. Its mining operations harness longwall mining technology and rigorous safety protocols to deliver consistent coal quality to customers worldwide.

Warrior Met Coal's product portfolio centers on premium hard coking coal, semisoft coking coal, and pulverized coal injection (PCI) products.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Warrior Met Coal, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Warrior Met Coal wasn't on the list.

While Warrior Met Coal currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here