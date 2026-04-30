Marriott International, Inc. $MAR is Precision Wealth Strategies LLC's 10th Largest Position

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report) by 73.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,421 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 8,673 shares during the quarter. Marriott International comprises 2.1% of Precision Wealth Strategies LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC's holdings in Marriott International were worth $6,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MAR. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Marriott International from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $357.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $283.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $357.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAR

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 63,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.22, for a total value of $22,630,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 113,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,813,498.74. This trade represents a 35.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Drew Pinto sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.81, for a total transaction of $1,439,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,221 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,957,998.01. This represents a 32.73% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,540 shares of company stock worth $34,274,055. 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott International Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded up $8.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $362.55. The company had a trading volume of 571,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,848. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.85. The stock has a market cap of $96.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.21, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.10. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $240.36 and a 52-week high of $380.00.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.61 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 84.23% and a net margin of 9.93%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.320-11.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.550 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 26th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 26th. Marriott International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.24%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

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