Marriott International, Inc. $MAR Shares Acquired by Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,050 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Marriott International comprises approximately 0.5% of Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Marriott International were worth $25,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. McMillan Office Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.56, for a total value of $1,084,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at $7,168,650.12. This represents a 13.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of MAR opened at $366.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $376.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $350.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.11. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $253.76 and a one year high of $410.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 80.97%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.380-11.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.990-3.060 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.73 dividend. This is a positive change from Marriott International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Marriott International's dividend payout ratio is 30.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $336.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Marriott International from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $353.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $446.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $385.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MAR

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

See Also

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