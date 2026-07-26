Marriott International, Inc. $MAR Shares Acquired by Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report) by 37.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,686 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd's holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. FMB Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,762,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $812,570,000. World Investment Advisors raised its position in Marriott International by 130.8% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 16,014 shares of the company's stock worth $4,968,000 after acquiring an additional 9,075 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 183.7% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,180 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,429,000 after purchasing an additional 36,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 16,806 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Headlines Impacting Marriott International

Here are the key news stories impacting Marriott International this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Marriott International from $388.00 to $386.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $412.00 price objective on Marriott International in a research note on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on Marriott International from $336.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Marriott International from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Marriott International from $280.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $388.59.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Marriott International

Marriott International Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $374.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $378.14 and a 200 day moving average of $352.16. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $253.76 and a 12-month high of $410.98. The stock has a market cap of $98.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.11.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.16. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 80.97% and a net margin of 9.72%.The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.380-11.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.990-3.060 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.73 dividend. This is a boost from Marriott International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Marriott International's dividend payout ratio is 30.64%.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 3,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.56, for a total transaction of $1,084,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at $7,168,650.12. The trade was a 13.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Marriott International

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

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