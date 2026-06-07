Marriott International, Inc. $MAR Shares Bought by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,107,531 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 272,250 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 1.53% of Marriott International worth $1,274,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 9.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,465,420 shares of the company's stock worth $381,654,000 after acquiring an additional 124,759 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 5.8% during the third quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 73,759 shares of the company's stock worth $19,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 12.0% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 386,638 shares of the company's stock worth $100,696,000 after acquiring an additional 41,547 shares during the period. FMB Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $1,762,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 48.0% during the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 14,154 shares of the company's stock worth $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MAR shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $280.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $357.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marriott International from $350.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $382.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marriott International

Marriott International Stock Up 1.9%

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $392.51 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $358.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $333.23. The company has a market capitalization of $103.50 billion, a PE ratio of 41.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.10. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.55 and a 52-week high of $396.65.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 80.97%. Marriott International's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.380-11.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.990-3.060 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This is a boost from Marriott International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Marriott International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marriott International news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 3,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.56, for a total value of $1,084,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,168,650.12. The trade was a 13.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.43% of the company's stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

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