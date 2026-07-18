Marriott International, Inc. $MAR Shares Sold by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC cut its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,474 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,112 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC's holdings in Marriott International were worth $15,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the company's stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 39.6% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 19,332 shares of the company's stock worth $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 21.8% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company's stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Marriott International by 3.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,329 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Marriott International from $352.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $343.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Marriott International from $280.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marriott International from $353.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Monday, May 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $385.38.

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Marriott International Stock Performance

MAR opened at $366.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $376.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $350.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.11. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.76 and a fifty-two week high of $410.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.16. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 80.97%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.380-11.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.990-3.060 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Marriott International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Marriott International's dividend payout ratio is 30.64%.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.56, for a total value of $1,084,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at $7,168,650.12. The trade was a 13.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Marriott International

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

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