Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MRSH Shares Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MRSH - Free Report) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,454,586 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 697,541 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.72% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $599,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get MRSH alerts: Sign Up

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MRSH shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $209.00 to $206.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $201.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRSH

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MRSH opened at $176.54 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.60 and a 12-month high of $213.80. The company has a market capitalization of $84.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 14.24%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. Marsh & McLennan Companies's payout ratio is presently 44.01%.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 16,656 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $2,693,441.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 116,811 shares in the company, valued at $18,889,506.81. This trade represents a 12.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies NYSE: MMC is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MRSH - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Marsh & McLennan Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Marsh & McLennan Companies wasn't on the list.

While Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here