Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MRSH Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MRSH - Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 648,524 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 23,383 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $120,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 16,655 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total value of $3,052,861.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 116,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,411,456.30. This trade represents a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company's stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

NYSE:MRSH opened at $163.66 on Thursday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.16 and a 12-month high of $235.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm's 50 day moving average is $168.84. The firm has a market cap of $78.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.65.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.87% and a net margin of 14.26%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Marsh & McLennan Companies's payout ratio is presently 45.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $209.00 to $206.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $226.00 to $206.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $205.00.

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Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies NYSE: MMC is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

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