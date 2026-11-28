Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI - Free Report) by 2,154.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 166,022 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 158,658 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.40% of Armstrong World Industries worth $26,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gen Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the third quarter worth $34,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 41.3% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 325 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 531 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Armstrong World Industries Price Performance

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $185.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.14. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.28 and a twelve month high of $206.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.31.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.13). Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $475.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The business's revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

Armstrong World Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th were paid a $0.3730 dividend. This is a positive change from Armstrong World Industries's previous quarterly dividend of $0.3390. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. Armstrong World Industries's payout ratio is presently 19.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on AWI shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $203.00 to $190.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Longbow Research started coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Tuesday. They set a "buy" rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson set a $200.00 target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $203.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Armstrong World Industries

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries designs and manufactures ceiling and wall systems for commercial, institutional and residential buildings. Its products include mineral fiber and fiberglass ceiling panels, metal ceiling systems, suspension systems, wood ceilings and other architectural specialty solutions. The company's products are used in settings such as offices, schools, healthcare facilities and retail spaces. Armstrong primarily serves customers in North America, including architects, contractors, distributors and building owners.

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