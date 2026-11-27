Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR - Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 165,593 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $29,067,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,345 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 4.4% in the third quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Freedom Broker reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $233.00 to $227.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. HSBC dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Mizuho set a $223.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Monday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $213.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $221.38.

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Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 0.1%

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $166.64 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $177.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $63.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.97. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.23 and a twelve month high of $208.14.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company's revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 8.40 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Digital Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 204.18%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops data centers. Its facilities support businesses that need secure, reliable space and infrastructure to store, process and exchange digital information. The company offers data center solutions including colocation, wholesale data center space and interconnection services. Through its PlatformDIGITAL offering, customers can connect with cloud providers, network operators and business partners to support their digital operations.

Further Reading

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