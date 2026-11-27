Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD - Free Report) by 415.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,184,401 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,566,107 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 1.46% of Kyndryl worth $35,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 6.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,792,865 shares of the company's stock valued at $88,137,000 after purchasing an additional 492,925 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kyndryl by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,815,708 shares of the company's stock worth $31,705,000 after purchasing an additional 425,285 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 2,058,952 shares of the company's stock worth $23,184,000 after purchasing an additional 118,880 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,792,792 shares of the company's stock worth $23,521,000 after purchasing an additional 203,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,160,601 shares of the company's stock worth $13,068,000 after purchasing an additional 98,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on KD. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Kyndryl from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Kyndryl in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Kyndryl from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kyndryl from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Kyndryl from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $17.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on KD

Kyndryl Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KD opened at $16.54 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $13.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $27.83.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Kyndryl had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. is an information technology services company that helps organizations design, build, manage and modernize the technology systems they rely on for daily operations. Its services include managing cloud and data-center environments, applications, networks, mainframe systems, cybersecurity and digital workplaces. The company was formed from IBM's managed infrastructure services business and began operating as an independent public company in 2021. Kyndryl serves customers across a range of industries and geographies, helping them maintain and update complex technology environments.

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