Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO - Free Report) by 175.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 704,766 shares of the medical device company's stock after buying an additional 448,827 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.37% of Cooper Companies worth $39,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $1,077,762,000. Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $356,304,000. Jupiter Topco LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $305,074,000. JANA Partners Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. JANA Partners Management LP now owns 3,582,480 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $256,900,000 after purchasing an additional 17,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,468,951 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $248,758,000 after purchasing an additional 103,044 shares in the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cooper Companies alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Paul Keel purchased 4,701 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.18 per share, with a total value of $249,999.18. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,701 shares in the company, valued at $249,999.18. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Kurzius purchased 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.91 per share, for a total transaction of $539,100.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 21,099 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,447.09. The trade was a 90.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 34,701 shares of company stock worth $1,880,039. Insiders own 2.08% of the company's stock.

Cooper Companies Price Performance

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $62.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.80 and a 200 day moving average of $67.35. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.83. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.01 and a 1 year high of $89.83.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The medical device company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 10.90%. Cooper Companies's quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Cooper Companies has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.090 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.510-4.550 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 9th that authorizes the company to buy back $3 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical device company to reacquire up to 22.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Share repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on COO shares. Robert W. Baird set a $61.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Cooper Companies to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Mizuho set a $75.00 price objective on Cooper Companies and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $61.00 target price on Cooper Companies and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cooper Companies from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $68.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on COO

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc. is a global medical device company focused on vision care and women's health. Its two main businesses are CooperVision and CooperSurgical, which develop and provide products and services for patients and healthcare professionals. CooperVision makes a broad range of contact lenses, including lenses for astigmatism, presbyopia and myopia management. Its products are distributed in markets around the world. CooperSurgical provides medical devices, diagnostic products and related services for fertility and women's health.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cooper Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cooper Companies wasn't on the list.

While Cooper Companies currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Don't Wait for the OpenAI IPO The AI wave will soon hit public markets with Anthropic and OpenAI set to go public later this year. However, you don't have to wait to invest. This report shows seven AI stocks that you can buy today while the big model providers get ready to go public. Get This Free Report