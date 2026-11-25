Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO - Free Report) by 427.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 730,695 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 592,071 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.43% of Atmos Energy worth $114,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATO. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the second quarter worth $2,624,975,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 11.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,199,433 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $775,719,000 after acquiring an additional 416,933 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the second quarter valued at $431,677,000. Amundi raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,823,714 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $314,171,000 after acquiring an additional 520,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $276,558,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ATO shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Atmos Energy from $179.00 to $174.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $201.00 target price on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Argus reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Atmos Energy from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $183.08.

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Atmos Energy Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE ATO opened at $171.49 on Wednesday. Atmos Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $154.72 and a 12 month high of $192.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.44 and a 200-day moving average of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.56.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 28.64%. The business had revenue of $796.21 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This is a boost from Atmos Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. Atmos Energy's payout ratio is 51.23%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation is a regulated natural gas utility and pipeline operator headquartered in Dallas, Texas. The company distributes natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers and operates natural gas transmission and storage assets. Its regulated distribution business serves customers in eight states: Colorado, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia. Through its pipeline and storage operations, Atmos Energy moves and stores natural gas, primarily in Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi.

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