Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY - Free Report) by 1,289.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 801,382 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 743,686 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.16% of Sysco worth $62,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYY. United Southern Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Caxton Associates LLP boosted its position in Sysco by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 5,912 shares of the company's stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 15,683 shares of the company's stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,200 shares of the company's stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 7.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 445,093 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,699,000 after purchasing an additional 31,848 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Sysco

In other Sysco news, Director Thomas Gerard Ondrof purchased 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.62 per share, for a total transaction of $191,550.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,550. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 960 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $79,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 49,852 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,137,716. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Sysco from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $91.13.

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Sysco Stock Up 2.0%

Sysco stock opened at $81.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company's 50-day moving average is $79.10 and its 200-day moving average is $80.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.66. Sysco Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $68.19 and a fifty-two week high of $91.85.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.19. Sysco had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 79.24%. The business had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Sysco's revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Corporation will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. Sysco's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.51%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation is a foodservice distributor that supplies restaurants and other food-away-from-home businesses with food products and related services. Its customers include restaurants, healthcare and educational institutions, lodging businesses, and government organizations. The company distributes fresh and frozen foods, meat, seafood, produce, dairy products, and shelf-stable goods, along with nonfood items such as kitchen supplies and cleaning products. Sysco also offers services and resources intended to support customers' operations, including menu planning and business guidance.

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