Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM - Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,094,468 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $86,879,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.23% of Archer Daniels Midland as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,096,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the second quarter valued at about $76,067,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 23.2% during the third quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 125,876 shares of the company's stock worth $10,024,000 after acquiring an additional 23,718 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 182.6% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,263,198 shares of the company's stock worth $179,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the third quarter worth about $35,441,000. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director R II purchased 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.27 per share, for a total transaction of $196,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $196,756. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Archer Daniels Midland Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $64.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $77.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.65. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $88.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.63.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $22.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.27 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business's revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer Daniels Midland Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Archer Daniels Midland's dividend payout ratio is presently 40.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $88.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Archer Daniels Midland from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $80.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Archer Daniels Midland

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer Daniels Midland Company NYSE: ADM is a global agricultural supply chain and food ingredient company. It sources, transports, stores and processes crops, connecting farmers with food, feed, fuel and industrial markets. ADM processes commodities such as corn, oilseeds and wheat into products including vegetable oils, protein meals, flour, starches, sweeteners and other food ingredients. Its businesses also supply ingredients and solutions for human and animal nutrition, as well as products used in biofuels and other industrial applications.

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