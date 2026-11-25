Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX - Free Report) TSE: DSG in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,568,730 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $127,116,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 1.83% of The Descartes Systems Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter worth $3,746,000. Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the third quarter valued at about $233,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 138.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,443 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 8,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 437,510 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $35,378,000 after purchasing an additional 10,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on DSGX. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $125.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Scotia boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $100.33.

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The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance

Shares of DSGX stock opened at $91.40 on Wednesday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.56 and a 1-year high of $96.75. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $87.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.01. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.71 and a beta of 0.65.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX - Get Free Report) TSE: DSG last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 24.25%. The company had revenue of $198.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. provides cloud-based software and network services for businesses involved in logistics and supply chain operations. Its solutions help customers plan, manage and track the movement of goods, information and related resources. The company's offerings include transportation and route planning, shipment visibility, freight management, customs and trade compliance, and ecommerce fulfillment tools. These services are designed to connect businesses and logistics providers and support the coordination of shipments across supply chains.

See Also

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