Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO - Free Report) by 98.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 286,738 shares of the transportation company's stock after acquiring an additional 142,491 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.25% of XPO worth $50,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XPO. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of XPO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,695,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in XPO by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 178,720 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $34,770,000 after buying an additional 75,600 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in XPO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,927,000. MFN Partners Management LP acquired a new position in XPO during the second quarter worth approximately $2,026,148,865. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in XPO by 325.1% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,420 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $3,166,000 after buying an additional 11,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO David Bates sold 2,615 shares of XPO stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.08, for a total value of $507,519.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 59,505 shares in the company, valued at $11,548,730.40. This trade represents a 4.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Kyle Wismans sold 750 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.62, for a total transaction of $143,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 47,216 shares in the company, valued at $9,047,529.92. This represents a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 11,845 shares of company stock valued at $2,182,498 over the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XPO Stock Up 2.4%

XPO stock opened at $176.35 on Thursday. XPO, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.01 and a twelve month high of $232.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.59, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.87.

XPO (NYSE:XPO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. XPO had a return on equity of 32.80% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 5.80 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on XPO from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of XPO in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of XPO in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of XPO from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of XPO from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $224.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on XPO

XPO Profile

XPO Inc. is a transportation company focused on less-than-truckload (LTL) shipping in North America. Its network combines freight from multiple customers into shared truckloads, serving businesses that need to ship goods too large for parcel delivery but not large enough to fill an entire trailer. The company provides pickup and delivery, linehaul transportation between service centers, and related freight-handling services. Its operations primarily serve customers in the United States, with cross-border coverage in Canada and Mexico.

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