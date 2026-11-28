Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Agilon Health, Inc. (NYSE:AGL - Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 278,187 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,141,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 1.66% of Agilon Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGL. Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agilon Health in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Agilon Health during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Agilon Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Agilon Health during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilon Health in the second quarter valued at about $210,000.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

AGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Agilon Health from $31.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $125.00 price target on Agilon Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $116.00 target price on Agilon Health in a report on Thursday, August 6th. StoneX upped their price target on shares of Agilon Health from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Agilon Health in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $108.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on AGL

Agilon Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AGL opened at $85.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 3.10. Agilon Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $133.04.

Agilon Health (NYSE:AGL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $3.20. Agilon Health had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 51.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agilon Health, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Agilon Health

Agilon Health is a U.S. healthcare company that partners with primary care physicians to provide care for patients enrolled in Medicare Advantage plans. Its model is designed to help physician groups move from traditional fee-for-service care toward value-based care, in which providers are rewarded for improving patients' health and coordinating their care. The company provides participating physician groups with clinical, operational, technology and administrative support, along with resources to manage patient populations and coordinate care across local healthcare networks.

Further Reading

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