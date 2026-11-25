Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA - Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,782,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $110,197,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.24% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter worth $45,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $40.17 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $40.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.95. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 52-week low of $24.78 and a 52-week high of $44.57. The company has a market capitalization of $46.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.97.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 33.20%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries's quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Mark Sabag sold 46,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $1,928,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 80,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,386,266.80. This trade represents a 36.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Savage sold 7,342 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total transaction of $285,236.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $330,225. This trade represents a 46.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 715,945 shares of company stock valued at $29,061,351 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Leerink Partners lifted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $48.64.

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About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is a global pharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and markets generic medicines, specialty medicines and biosimilars. Its portfolio spans treatments for conditions including neurological disorders, respiratory diseases and cancer, alongside a broad range of generic medicines across therapeutic areas. Founded in Jerusalem in 1901, Teva has grown from a regional pharmaceutical business into an international company. It serves patients and healthcare providers in markets around the world, including North America, Europe and other regions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA - Free Report).

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