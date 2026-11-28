Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND - Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 548,596 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,131,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.53% of Floor & Decor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacies Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 3,263.2% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 639 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. GK Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

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Insider Activity at Floor & Decor

In other news, EVP Ersan Sayman sold 21,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $1,114,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 71,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,727,152. This represents a 23.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reissued an "underperform" rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Friday, October 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Floor & Decor from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings lowered Floor & Decor from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group cut shares of Floor & Decor from a "neutral" rating to a "market perform" rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $59.00 to $47.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $54.45.

Read Our Latest Report on Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

NYSE FND opened at $52.92 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $47.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.64 and a 1 year high of $77.46.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.22 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company's revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is a specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring and related products. Its offerings include tile, natural stone, hardwood, laminate and vinyl flooring, along with installation materials, tools and decorative accessories for residential and commercial projects. The company serves homeowners, professional contractors and other customers through warehouse-format stores and design centers, as well as its online platform. Its stores operate across the United States, and the company offers services such as product guidance and design assistance.

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