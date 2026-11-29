Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX - Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 333,901 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,999,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.21% of Vaxcyte as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vaxcyte during the third quarter valued at approximately $441,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Vaxcyte in the third quarter valued at $243,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vaxcyte in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Vaxcyte by 398.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 773 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Vaxcyte by 2.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,232 shares of the company's stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.15, for a total transaction of $252,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 131,215 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,286,227.25. The trade was a 2.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Harpreet Dhaliwal sold 17,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $1,153,110.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 68,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,618,205.55. The trade was a 19.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,692 shares of company stock worth $7,458,105. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Vaxcyte from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Vaxcyte from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Vaxcyte from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Vaxcyte from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $117.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $63.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.30 and a 200 day moving average of $57.89. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.40 and a 52 week high of $90.75.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($2.11) by $0.12. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.56) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing vaccines to help prevent serious bacterial infections. The company uses its vaccine-design and manufacturing platform to develop conjugate vaccines, which link bacterial sugar molecules to proteins to encourage an immune response. Its pipeline includes VAX-24 and VAX-31, investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidates designed to protect against a broad range of strains of the bacteria that can cause illnesses such as pneumonia, meningitis and bloodstream infections.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX - Free Report).

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