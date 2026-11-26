Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB - Free Report) by 96.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,395 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 68,297 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.17% of MongoDB worth $48,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDB. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the third quarter worth $406,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 48.7% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,755 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter worth $1,161,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 83.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the company's stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 73,599 shares of the company's stock worth $25,657,000 after buying an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Hope Cochran sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.92, for a total transaction of $375,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 28,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,648,309.92. The trade was a 3.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Archana Agrawal sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,328 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,731,200. This trade represents a 18.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,740 shares of company stock valued at $15,003,213. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

More MongoDB News

Here's some of the latest news about MDB:

MongoDB Stock Up 1.6%

MDB stock opened at $313.53 on Thursday. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.68 and a fifty-two week high of $473.10. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $354.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.35. The stock has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a PE ratio of 441.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 1.74.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.28. MongoDB had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $771.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. MongoDB's revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. MongoDB has set its Q3 2027 guidance at 1.570-1.610 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 6.390-6.580 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post 0.50 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of MongoDB from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MongoDB from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on MongoDB from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of MongoDB in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $461.62.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MDB

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc. develops database software and related services for businesses and developers. Its core product, MongoDB, is a document database designed to store and manage data in a flexible format for applications across a range of industries and use cases. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a managed cloud database service available across major cloud platforms, as well as software that customers can deploy in their own environments. MongoDB also provides tools and services for application development, database management, security, and data operations.

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