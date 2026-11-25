Marshall Wace LLP reduced its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE - Free Report) by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 962,304 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after selling 1,103,594 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 1.93% of Cheesecake Factory worth $101,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 951.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 84,108 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $8,852,000 after acquiring an additional 76,107 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,574 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Polymer Capital Management US LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,386,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 161,785 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $17,026,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 388.0% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 103,337 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $10,875,000 after purchasing an additional 82,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cheesecake Factory news, Director Alexander Cappello sold 425 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.71, for a total value of $48,326.75. Following the sale, the director owned 3,428 shares in the company, valued at $389,797.88. This represents a 11.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scarlett May sold 2,939 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.12, for a total value of $335,398.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 15,302 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,746,264.24. The trade was a 16.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 27,383 shares of company stock valued at $3,106,035 over the last 90 days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAKE. Freedom Capital raised shares of Cheesecake Factory from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $116.00 price objective on Cheesecake Factory in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $95.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of CAKE opened at $109.42 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $108.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.05. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $120.78. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.14.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 44.53%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. Cheesecake Factory's payout ratio is 28.44%.

Cheesecake Factory Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated NASDAQ: CAKE is a restaurant company that operates and licenses restaurants under several brands. Its portfolio includes The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia and restaurants developed by Fox Restaurant Concepts, such as Flower Child and Culinary Dropout. The company's restaurants serve a range of dishes, including appetizers, entrees and desserts. Its bakery division produces cheesecakes and other baked goods for its restaurants and for foodservice and retail customers.

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