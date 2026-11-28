Marshall Wace LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR - Free Report) by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 750,534 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,281,356 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 1.00% of Shift4 Payments worth $27,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,960,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 334.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,801 shares of the company's stock worth $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 108,406 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 913,959 shares of the company's stock worth $33,058,000 after purchasing an additional 178,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 20,563.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 11,985 shares of the company's stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 11,927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FOUR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Shift4 Payments from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. B. Riley Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $77.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $54.36.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Shift4 Payments

Insider Buying and Selling at Shift4 Payments

In other Shift4 Payments news, CEO David Lauber sold 19,058 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $845,794.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 431,499 shares in the company, valued at $19,149,925.62. This trade represents a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company's stock.

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

NYSE:FOUR opened at $46.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.58, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.50. The company's 50-day moving average is $40.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.69. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.56 and a 1-year high of $75.35.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $652.39 million. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Shift4 Payments has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.050-5.150 EPS. Analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc. provides payment processing and commerce technology for businesses. Its platform supports transactions made in person, online and through mobile channels, combining payment acceptance and processing with tools for managing sales and operations. The company serves merchants in industries including restaurants, hotels, retail, entertainment and sports venues. Its offerings include point-of-sale systems, payment gateways and related software, such as its SkyTab restaurant technology platform.

Further Reading

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