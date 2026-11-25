Marshall Wace LLP lowered its position in shares of Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG - Free Report) by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 707,371 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,294,036 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.37% of Ferguson worth $157,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FERG. State Street Corp raised its position in Ferguson by 83.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,463,860 shares of the company's stock worth $1,891,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843,865 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Topco LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,789,368,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,107,108 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,424,075,000 after purchasing an additional 125,317 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,055,351 shares of the company's stock valued at $487,796,000 after purchasing an additional 16,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, W1M Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. W1M Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,980,510 shares of the company's stock worth $469,945,000 after purchasing an additional 116,418 shares in the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

FERG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Ferguson from $295.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Ferguson from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ferguson from $290.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Ferguson from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Ferguson from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferguson presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $289.78.

Read Our Latest Report on Ferguson

Insider Transactions at Ferguson

In other Ferguson news, insider Jake Schlicher sold 5,177 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.92, for a total transaction of $1,195,472.84. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 9,490 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,191,430.80. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James A. Paisley sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.59, for a total value of $594,757.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,263 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,360,959.17. The trade was a 30.41% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,120 shares of company stock worth $9,688,839. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ferguson Price Performance

NYSE FERG opened at $252.00 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $232.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $48.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11. Ferguson plc has a 1 year low of $212.13 and a 1 year high of $271.64.

Ferguson (NYSE:FERG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 37.69%. On average, analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 11.51 EPS for the current year.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Ferguson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.12%.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc is a distributor of plumbing, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), waterworks, and fire protection products. It supplies contractors and other professional customers with products, services, and expertise for residential, commercial, industrial, and infrastructure projects. The company serves customers primarily in the United States and Canada through branches, distribution centers, and digital channels. Its offerings include pipes, valves and fittings, plumbing fixtures, HVAC equipment, water and wastewater products, and fire protection systems.

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