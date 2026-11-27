Marshall Wace LLP decreased its position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX - Free Report) by 69.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,505,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after selling 3,352,222 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.29% of Baxter International worth $36,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the second quarter valued at $1,392,098,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Baxter International in the second quarter valued at $30,604,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Baxter International in the second quarter valued at $1,744,874,000. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the second quarter worth about $2,522,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the second quarter worth about $51,958,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAX shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Research upgraded Baxter International from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Baxter International from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $23.27.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Baxter International

Baxter International Stock Performance

NYSE:BAX opened at $27.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of -19.34 and a beta of 0.68. Baxter International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.73 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.89.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. Baxter International had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a positive return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Baxter International's dividend payout ratio is presently -2.84%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International is a healthcare company that develops and supplies products used in hospitals and other care settings. Its offerings include intravenous solutions and administration systems, infusion pumps, surgical products, and generic injectable medicines. The company also provides technologies and services for medication delivery, patient monitoring, and other aspects of acute care. Its products are used by healthcare providers around the world. Founded in 1931, Baxter has a long history in intravenous therapy and medical products.

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