Marshall Wace LLP lessened its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR - Free Report) by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,194 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 3,609 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.20% of NVR worth $31,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVR. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,004,324,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NVR by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 128,768 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $877,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 44,708.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 90,514 shares of the construction company's stock worth $557,058,000 after acquiring an additional 90,312 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the third quarter worth approximately $400,091,000. Finally, Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec acquired a new position in NVR during the second quarter worth approximately $194,114,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVR. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating on shares of NVR in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NVR from $7,400.00 to $7,425.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of NVR from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of NVR from a "buy" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $5,900.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of NVR from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $6,564.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NVR

NVR Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:NVR opened at $6,028.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business's 50 day moving average is $5,990.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6,397.60. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5,380.03 and a 52 week high of $8,200.00. The company has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.93.

NVR (NYSE:NVR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $89.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $102.77 by ($13.32). NVR had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $112.33 EPS. NVR's revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 342.45 EPS for the current year.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc. is a U.S. homebuilder that constructs and sells homes through its Ryan Homes, NVHomes and Heartland Homes brands. Its offerings range from entry-level homes to higher-end designs, with options and layouts tailored to different buyers and markets. The company operates primarily in the eastern United States, including markets in the Mid-Atlantic, Northeast, Southeast and Midwest. Its homebuilding operations acquire and develop land and build homes in planned communities. NVR also provides mortgage banking services to homebuyers through NVR Mortgage, including mortgage origination and related title services.

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