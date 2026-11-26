Marshall Wace LLP lessened its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 445,379 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after selling 5,098,659 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP's holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $44,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,563,476 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $13,843,610,000 after acquiring an additional 6,769,518 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,431,110 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $8,047,837,000 after purchasing an additional 504,876 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $1,603,607,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 18.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,706,669 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $1,515,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,965 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,082,524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Abbott Laboratories from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, October 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $119.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Abbott Laboratories

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, EVP Mary Moreland sold 3,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $406,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 100,791 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,691,756. This trade represents a 3.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Abbott Laboratories

These are some of the ABT stories that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Abbott has begun enrolling patients in the VOYAGER CE trial of its investigational Encantor TAVI system. The trial could support its structural-heart pipeline over time, though commercial prospects depend on clinical results and regulatory progress. Article: How Investors May Respond To Abbott TAVI Trial Launch

Abbott has begun enrolling patients in the VOYAGER CE trial of its investigational Encantor TAVI system. The trial could support its structural-heart pipeline over time, though commercial prospects depend on clinical results and regulatory progress. Neutral Sentiment: The company reaffirmed its 2026 adjusted EPS guidance of $5.50–$5.55 in its third-quarter update; this provides context for expectations but was not a new announcement today. Abbott third-quarter results and guidance

The company reaffirmed its 2026 adjusted EPS guidance of $5.50–$5.55 in its third-quarter update; this provides context for expectations but was not a new announcement today. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider-trading data cited in the report shows five open-market sales and no purchases over the past six months. This may be a cautionary signal, although such sales do not necessarily indicate a change in the company’s outlook. Article: Abbott Laboratories Rises as Defensive Buying and Recent Upgrade Lift Shares

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE ABT opened at $108.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.54. The company's fifty day moving average is $104.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.60. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $81.97 and a 52-week high of $129.85.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.99 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 15th. Abbott Laboratories's payout ratio is currently 94.03%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company that develops, manufactures and sells medical devices, diagnostic tests, nutritional products and branded generic medicines. Founded in 1888 by physician Wallace C. Abbott, the company is headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, and serves customers in more than 160 countries. Its products include FreeStyle Libre continuous glucose monitoring systems; cardiovascular, electrophysiology and neuromodulation devices; and diagnostic systems used in laboratories and healthcare settings.

Featured Stories

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