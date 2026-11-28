Marshall Wace LLP lowered its position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS - Free Report) by 58.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 600,796 shares of the company's stock after selling 858,766 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.34% of Dutch Bros worth $23,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GK Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 243.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the company's stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Dutch Bros during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 72.2% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the company's stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company's stock.

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Dutch Bros Price Performance

Dutch Bros stock opened at $36.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.63 and a 12-month high of $74.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.97. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $38.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.34.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $549.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $548.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dutch Bros

In other Dutch Bros news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 1,032,216 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total value of $46,171,021.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 1,366,580 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $61,127,123.40. The trade was a 43.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 359,284 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total transaction of $16,070,773.32. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,366,580 shares in the company, valued at $61,127,123.40. This trade represents a 20.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,044,220 shares of company stock worth $179,732,644. Company insiders own 38.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on BROS shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set a "buy" rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Raymond James Financial set a $59.00 price objective on Dutch Bros in a report on Friday, September 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $69.00 to $64.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $50.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Dutch Bros from $82.00 to $60.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $61.12.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dutch Bros

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc. operates and franchises drive-through beverage shops under the Dutch Bros Coffee brand. The company serves a range of drinks, including espresso-based coffees, cold brew, its proprietary Blue Rebel energy drinks, teas, lemonades and smoothies, along with a selection of food items. Brothers Dane and Travis Boersma founded Dutch Bros in 1992 as a pushcart espresso business in Grants Pass, Oregon. The company has since grown into a multi-state chain, with locations concentrated in the western United States and expansion into additional U.S. markets.

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