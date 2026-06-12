Marsico Capital Management LLC Has $32.13 Million Holdings in Heico Corporation $HEI

Marsico Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Heico Corporation (NYSE:HEI - Free Report) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,287 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 17,439 shares during the quarter. Heico makes up 0.9% of Marsico Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Marsico Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Heico worth $32,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEI. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heico by 4.4% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 887 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Heico by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 1,047 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Heico by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC raised its stake in Heico by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Heico by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 27.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HEI. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Heico from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $410.00 price target (up from $375.00) on shares of Heico in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and set a $403.00 price target (up from $323.00) on shares of Heico in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $350.00 price target on shares of Heico and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Heico from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Heico presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $371.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HEI

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Heico news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 676 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $150,748.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Bradley K. Rowen sold 1,326 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.63, for a total transaction of $320,401.38. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 4.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Heico Stock Performance

NYSE HEI opened at $339.48 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average is $296.49 and its 200-day moving average is $312.52. Heico Corporation has a 12-month low of $256.11 and a 12-month high of $361.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $47.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Heico (NYSE:HEI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.25 billion. Heico had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 17.52%. Heico's revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Heico Corporation will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Heico

HEICO Corporation is an aerospace, defense and electronics company that designs, manufactures, and sells a range of products and provides repair and aftermarket services. Headquartered in Hollywood, Florida, HEICO supplies replacement components, repair services and engineered systems for commercial and business aviation, military and space markets as well as for selected industrial and medical customers. The company's offerings are focused on sustaining and improving the reliability and availability of complex equipment across its end markets.

HEICO operates through two principal business areas.

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