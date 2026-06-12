Marsico Capital Management LLC Makes New $12.78 Million Investment in Burlington Stores, Inc. $BURL

Marsico Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,242 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,779,000. Marsico Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Burlington Stores at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 110 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 126 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 235.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period.

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Burlington Stores Stock Up 4.6%

Shares of BURL opened at $342.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $321.26 and a 200 day moving average of $304.12. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.52 and a 52-week high of $351.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 39.93% and a net margin of 5.24%.Burlington Stores's revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Burlington Stores has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.200 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Matthew Pasch sold 3,773 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.21, for a total value of $1,196,833.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,523 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,160.83. This trade represents a 36.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Travis Marquette sold 3,759 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.75, for a total value of $1,232,012.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 26,350 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,636,212.50. This represents a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on BURL shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Burlington Stores from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $365.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $353.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc is an American off-price retailer that sells apparel and home goods at discounted prices. The company's merchandise assortment includes clothing for women, men and children, plus baby products, footwear, accessories, beauty items, toys and home décor. Burlington's merchandising strategy focuses on offering branded and private-label goods at lower prices than traditional department stores by sourcing excess inventory, closeouts and opportunistic buys from manufacturers and other retailers.

The business traces its roots to the Burlington Coat Factory name established in the early 1970s and has since evolved into a broader off-price retailer that carries a wide range of seasonal and everyday merchandise.

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