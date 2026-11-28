Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM - Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,295,051 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 131,721 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.82% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $621,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,706,134,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,399,779 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,412,702,000 after buying an additional 21,310 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 386,046 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $222,633,000 after buying an additional 46,228 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1,735.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 448,545 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $215,216,000 after acquiring an additional 424,103 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter worth about $199,321,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MLM alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MLM shares. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley Financial cut their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $700.00 to $615.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials to an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research set a $648.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane dropped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $590.00 to $565.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $632.30.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $542.57 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $506.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $563.62. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $464.92 and a 1 year high of $710.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $5.99 by ($0.52). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 31.88%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.85 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Martin Marietta Materials's dividend payout ratio is presently 8.89%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. is a U.S.-based supplier of building materials, with operations serving construction and infrastructure markets. The company's core products include crushed stone, sand and gravel, which are used in roads, buildings and other construction projects. Its building materials business also includes cement, ready-mixed concrete and asphalt, as well as paving services. Through its Magnesia Specialties business, Martin Marietta produces magnesium-based products and dolomitic lime for industrial, environmental and agricultural uses.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Martin Marietta Materials, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Martin Marietta Materials wasn't on the list.

While Martin Marietta Materials currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Forget Nvidia, Meta, and Google. Here's The New Magnificent Seven. Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets. Get This Free Report