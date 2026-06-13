Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 21,153 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 21,153 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P's holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $23,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GILD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $2,617,152,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3,763.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,223,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $518,368,000 after buying an additional 4,113,999 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,097,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $14,863,487,000 after buying an additional 2,113,692 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 154.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,089,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $342,910,000 after buying an additional 1,874,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 12.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,139,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,680,505,000 after buying an additional 1,618,453 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total transaction of $1,971,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 617,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at $81,185,357.82. This represents a 2.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $396,810.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 173,191 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,907,973.57. This trade represents a 1.70% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 68,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,047,570 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $125.59 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $133.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.28. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.46 and a 1-year high of $157.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.91 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The business's revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio is 44.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GILD. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $170.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a "buy" rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $175.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $156.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GILD

Key Gilead Sciences News

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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