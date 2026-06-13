Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 76,910 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 60.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,970 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after purchasing an additional 76,910 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $23,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,342,154 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $18,128,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,207 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,019,749 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $9,391,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376,706 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,588,604 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $4,597,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,888 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,388,278,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,994,916 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $1,487,918,000 after acquiring an additional 790,365 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Walt Disney from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Walt Disney from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $133.71.

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Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS stock opened at $99.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $102.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.22. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $92.18 and a twelve month high of $124.69. The firm has a market cap of $173.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Walt Disney News

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Positive Sentiment: Needham & Company reaffirmed its Buy rating on Disney and set a $125 price target , implying meaningful upside from recent trading levels and reinforcing bullish sentiment around the stock. Benzinga report on Needham rating reaffirmation

Needham & Company reaffirmed its rating on Disney and set a , implying meaningful upside from recent trading levels and reinforcing bullish sentiment around the stock. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 and FY2027 earnings estimates for Disney, signaling improving profit expectations and suggesting analysts see stronger fundamentals ahead.

Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 and FY2027 earnings estimates for Disney, signaling improving profit expectations and suggesting analysts see stronger fundamentals ahead. Positive Sentiment: Disney upgraded the My Disney Experience app to make vacation planning easier, a small but constructive sign that the company is improving the guest experience and supporting its parks business. AOL article on My Disney Experience app upgrade

Disney upgraded the app to make vacation planning easier, a small but constructive sign that the company is improving the guest experience and supporting its parks business. Neutral Sentiment: Several entertainment articles about Kevin Costner meeting Walt Disney, and other Disney-related lifestyle/travel pieces, are mostly brand awareness items and are unlikely to materially affect the stock price. Yahoo Entertainment article on Kevin Costner story

Several entertainment articles about Kevin Costner meeting Walt Disney, and other Disney-related lifestyle/travel pieces, are mostly brand awareness items and are unlikely to materially affect the stock price. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary also noted Disney’s share price weakness and valuation debate, but that appears more reflective of the broader pullback than a new company-specific catalyst. Yahoo Finance article on DIS share price weakness

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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