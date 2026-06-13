Martingale Asset Management L P Boosts Holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,531 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 17,161 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P's holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $23,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $2,089,803,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 107.9% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,040,408 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $859,602,000 after buying an additional 2,097,208 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 30.3% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 7,388,506 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,570,649,000 after buying an additional 1,717,148 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 7,143.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,448,126 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $350,966,000 after buying an additional 1,428,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 12.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,838,304 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,516,587,000 after buying an additional 1,339,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company's stock.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $184.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.78 billion, a PE ratio of 64.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.03. Capital One Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $174.24 and a twelve month high of $259.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $189.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.36.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $5.08 by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.68 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 4.29%.Capital One Financial's revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.51 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lia Dean sold 1,692 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total value of $314,052.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 65,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,148,916.94. This trade represents a 2.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total transaction of $336,822.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 61,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,858,883.82. This trade represents a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,040 shares of company stock worth $1,498,615. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $256.00 to $250.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Evercore cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $265.00 to $222.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $258.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Capital One Financial

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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