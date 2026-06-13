Martingale Asset Management L P Cuts Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,741 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after selling 12,614 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P's holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $23,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMUS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $1,335,918,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,461,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $3,222,454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335,368 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,845,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $677,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,422 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,109,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $924,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,847,697 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $3,014,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,409 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $252.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Arete Research increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. KeyCorp upgraded T-Mobile US from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $260.48.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMUS

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

TMUS opened at $189.10 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $191.00 and its 200-day moving average is $199.70. The stock has a market cap of $204.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.02 and a twelve month high of $261.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 11.65%.The company had revenue of $23.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. T-Mobile US's payout ratio is presently 43.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Andre Almeida acquired 5,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $196.18 per share, for a total transaction of $999,929.46. Following the transaction, the insider owned 44,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,798,673. This trade represents a 12.82% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $979,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 181,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,623,713.30. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting T-Mobile US

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

Further Reading

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