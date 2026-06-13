Martingale Asset Management L P Cuts Position in Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB - Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 174,060 shares of the company's stock after selling 12,416 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.05% of Kimberly-Clark worth $17,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $114.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $114.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KMB

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.7%

KMB opened at $102.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.28. The firm's 50 day moving average is $97.79 and its 200-day moving average is $100.96. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a 52-week low of $92.42 and a 52-week high of $137.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 152.79%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. Kimberly-Clark's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Andrew Scribner sold 4,095 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $401,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Katy Chen sold 1,596 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $152,162.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,362 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $797,233.08. This trade represents a 16.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 7,096 shares of company stock worth $689,687 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.75% of the company's stock.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a U.S.-based multinational manufacturer of personal care and consumer tissue products. The company develops, produces and markets a range of consumer brands and professional products, including facial and bathroom tissues, disposable diapers and training pants, feminine care, incontinence products and workplace hygiene solutions. Known for consumer-facing names such as Kleenex, Huggies, Kotex, Cottonelle and Scott, as well as professional offerings under Kimberly-Clark Professional and KleenGuard, the company supplies goods to retail, healthcare and institutional customers.

Founded in 1872 in Neenah, Wisconsin, Kimberly-Clark has expanded from its 19th-century paper-making roots into a global household and workplace products company.

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