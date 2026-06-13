Martingale Asset Management L P Has $22.46 Million Position in Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO - Free Report) by 75.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,975 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 59,307 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P's holdings in Valero Energy were worth $22,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 206 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company's stock.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE VLO opened at $258.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $245.51 and a 200-day moving average of $212.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Valero Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $130.78 and a 1-year high of $265.61.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $32.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.38 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company's revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Corporation will post 26.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Valero Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.88%.

Valero Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Valero Energy this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $220.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Valero Energy from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $178.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $245.59.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VLO

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation is a San Antonio, Texas–based integrated downstream energy company that manufactures and markets transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks and other industrial products. The company's operations focus on refining crude oil into finished fuels such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, as well as producing asphalt and other refined product streams for commercial and industrial customers.

In addition to refining, Valero has significant operations in renewable fuels, including the production of ethanol and other biofuels, and it manages an extensive logistics network of pipelines, terminals, rail and marine assets to move feedstocks and finished products.

Further Reading

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