Martingale Asset Management L P Has $47.06 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,410 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,310 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.2% of Martingale Asset Management L P's portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Martingale Asset Management L P's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $47,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,502,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 110.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,279 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.4% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the company's stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 1,482 shares of the company's stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.8% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 73,680 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,255,000 after acquiring an additional 6,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company's stock.

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Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $240.57 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $149.04 and a 12-month high of $251.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm's 50 day moving average is $231.51 and its 200 day moving average is $227.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.26.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The company's revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.97%.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $2,411,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 114,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,560,551.20. The trade was a 8.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $253.04.

View Our Latest Report on Johnson & Johnson

More Johnson & Johnson News

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Positive Sentiment: Johnson & Johnson agreed to pay about $1 billion for Firefly Bio technology, a bet on improving treatment options for one of cancer’s most hard-to-target areas. Article Title

Johnson & Johnson agreed to pay about $1 billion for Firefly Bio technology, a bet on improving treatment options for one of cancer’s most hard-to-target areas. Positive Sentiment: J&J also reported encouraging late-stage results for IMAAVY in warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, reinforcing the company’s pipeline momentum in rare diseases. Article Title

J&J also reported encouraging late-stage results for IMAAVY in warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, reinforcing the company’s pipeline momentum in rare diseases. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentators highlighted J&J as a defensive healthcare name with attractive valuation and dividend appeal, which can support buying interest in a volatile market. Article Title

Analysts and commentators highlighted J&J as a defensive healthcare name with attractive valuation and dividend appeal, which can support buying interest in a volatile market. Neutral Sentiment: Jim Cramer mentioned J&J while favoring healthcare over technology, which is a sentiment tailwind but not a direct company-specific catalyst. Article Title

Jim Cramer mentioned J&J while favoring healthcare over technology, which is a sentiment tailwind but not a direct company-specific catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Johnson & Johnson expanded U.S. availability of its TECNIS PureSee cataract lens, a positive commercial update but likely a smaller stock mover than the acquisition and pipeline news. Article Title

Johnson & Johnson expanded U.S. availability of its TECNIS PureSee cataract lens, a positive commercial update but likely a smaller stock mover than the acquisition and pipeline news. Negative Sentiment: Ongoing talc-related legal headlines remain an overhang and could limit upside if investors focus back on litigation risk. Article Title

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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