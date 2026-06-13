Martingale Asset Management L P Lowers Stock Holdings in American Express Company $AXP

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its position in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,175 shares of the payment services company's stock after selling 8,273 shares during the period. American Express comprises approximately 0.9% of Martingale Asset Management L P's holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Martingale Asset Management L P's holdings in American Express were worth $34,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in American Express by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 308 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 808 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $415.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a "buy" rating and a $389.00 price objective for the company. Evercore set a $345.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $395.00 to $385.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $359.05.

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American Express Price Performance

NYSE AXP opened at $325.37 on Friday. American Express Company has a 52 week low of $286.15 and a 52 week high of $387.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $222.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $315.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $335.98.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.27. American Express had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 33.95%. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. American Express's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 17.59 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. American Express's dividend payout ratio is 23.71%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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